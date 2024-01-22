Gold rates dip by Rs.600 to Rs.214,700 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.600 and was sold at Rs. 215,700 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs. 215,300 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 514 to Rs.184,071 from Rs. 184,585 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.168,731 from Rs.169,203, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs. 2,600 and Rs. 2,2229.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $8 to $2,042 from $.2,050, the Association reported.