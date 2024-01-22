No off for under training polling staff: ECP

In response to alarming instances of absenteeism during the training of polling staff, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday resolved to take decisive measures against those found neglecting their duties. In this regard, Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has issued stringent directives to all Chief Secretaries and Provincial Election Commissioners to enforce the attendance of polling staff during training sessions. A spokesperson for the Election Commission emphasised the critical nature of the training process and expressed concerns over the absenteeism observed. Morever, he revealed that the decision to implement strict disciplinary actions against absent staff members aims to uphold the integrity and efficiency of the electoral process.