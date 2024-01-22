MQM-P organises election rally at Bagh-i-Jinnah

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) has organized a public meeting here at Bagh-i-Jinnah on Sunday night and vowed that the people of the mega city have decided in favour of MQM by warmly participating in our Jalsa.

Addressing the election rally, MQM Pakistan’s Convenor Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui criticized the PPP for allegedly neglecting the urban areas of Sindh.

While addressing Bilawal Bhutto- Zardari, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that the PPP Chairman should stop dreaming of becoming the prime minister as they will also take away the chief minister’s chair from the People’s Party. In the election of February 8, the opponents will be defeated in Karachi, Hyderabad and other districts of the province as the people have woken up, Dr Siddiqui said and claimed that with the support of allied parties not only in cities but from the village’s PPP will be washed out.

The MQM Pakistan’s leadership called all National as well as Provincial Assemblies candidates at the stage introduced them to the general public and appealed to them to vote for their candidates in the upcoming general polls. He said that the security of Karachi was the guarantee of the security of Pakistan, while the prosperity of the country depended on the prosperity of Karachi.

Addressing the public meeting, Muttahida leader Dr Farooq Sattar told the people of other districts of Sindh that very soon Sindh will get rid of looters.

He said elections are to be held on February 08 but people have given a decision on January 21 by participating in MQM’s rally. Senior Deputy Convenor MQM- Pakistan, Syed Mustafa Kamal warned if elections were rigged people of Karachi would not let anyone do it. He said Bilawal will never become Prime Minister without the support of MQM.

Nasreen Jalil, Anis Qaimkhani, Muslim Alliance chief Bacho Dewan and other leaders also addressed the election rally which was attended by a large number of people including women and children.