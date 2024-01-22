Father murders son over political argument in Peshawar

A heated political argument between a father and son took a tragic turn, resulting in the father fatally shooting his son, In the Badaber region of Peshawar. According to the police, the incident took place in Peshawar in the limits of Budh Bir police station, where the father and son had an argument about politics. As the accused was warning his son to avoid politics, accused Noor-ur-Rehman shot and killed the boy because of hurtful remarks. Both father and son engaged in political debate which turned ugly when Noor-ur-Rehman became enraged and in a fit of anger restored to taking up the pistol and opened fire on his son. After committing the crime, Noor ur Rehman escaped from the scene. Police later arrived and shifted the body for post mortem. Efforts are underway to arrest the escaped father over killing of his own son.