Iran and Pakistan agree to return their respective ambassadors

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Islamic Republic of Iran have issued a joint press release.

According to the spokesperson of the Foreign Office, there has been a telephonic communication between the foreign ministers of Pakistan and Iran in which both countries have agreed to return their respective ambassadors.

The ambassadors of Pakistan and Iran will return to their respective posts by January 26.

According to the spokesperson, the Iranian Foreign Minister will visit Pakistan on January 29 at the invitation of Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.

It should be remembered that after the tension between the two countries as a result of Iran’s attack in Balochistan, Pakistan had announced the expulsion of Iran’s ambassador and the recall of its ambassador.