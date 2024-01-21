Maryam claims PML-N will bag record votes

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Sunday that her party will bag more votes than other political parties in the upcoming general elections.

Expressing her thoughts in NA-119, Maryam said, ”I will never leave alone the people of NA-119. It is my responsibility to ensure the progression of every individual who belongs to this constituency.” ”You people were there to support me during the difficult times. I will say with this humility that it is time to make a record in terms of serving the masses,” she added.

”I will come to meet you [masses] in NA-119 on January 25. I do not consider myself a leader. However, I am looking to serve the masses. We will have to convey the message to every house,” she said. Separately, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will address a public gathering in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mansehra district on January 22, ARY News reported, citing sources. Three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who returned home last year after four years of self-imposed exile in London to lead his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party in general elections, will run from the northwestern town of Mansehra.

Nawaz Sharif will run for NA-15 (Mansehra-II) seat. Captain (retired) Safdar and Sardar Yousaf have been tasked to review arrangements for the public gathering.

Sources further say Maryam Nawaz will also accompany Nawaz Sharif in the Mansehra public gathering. Moreover, PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz has announced the provision of free electricity up to 300 units upon assuming power after Feb 8 elections. He made this announcement in his address to party workers following the inauguration of an election office in Bhatti Gate area of Lahore’s NA-118 constituency.

Hamza predicted that the Feb 8 election would change the fate of the country, asserting that the sun of Feb 8 would rise with the victory of the “tiger”, PML-N’s electoral symbol. He encouraged people to vote wisely on Feb 8. The former Punjab chief minister stated that the PML-N risked its political capital and saved the country from default after taking over the government, claiming that the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had shaken the foundations of the country’s economy. He also pointed out that the PML-N could have chosen to sit and watch, but it worked hard for 16 months, rescuing the nation from a crisis.

Hamza acknowledged the challenges faced by the common people due to rising inflation. The PML-N leader mentioned that his party had managed to eliminate load shedding during their tenure, recalling the power outages of up to 18 hours in 2013.