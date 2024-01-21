CM reviews work on residences for police officials

Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi along with the Punjab Cabinet paid a visit to the Qurban Lines in severe coldness late night. CM and the Provincial Ministers reviewed progress being made on the project to build residences for the police in the Qurban Lines. Inspector General of Police Doctor Usman Anwar apprised about the progress being made on the project. Mohsin Naqvi inspected the ongoing work for building residences. CM directed to complete the residences finishing work at the earliest adding that high-quality should be maintained in the finishing work along with ensuring early completion of the project. Mohsin Naqvi stated that excellent residences are being built for the police. 3 floors of the apartments on being completed before 31st January will be allotted to the police officers. It was informed during the briefing that 24 apartments in a 6-storey building are being built for the police personnel in the Qurban Lines. Two lifts will also be installed in the apartments.