‘Friends’ turn out to be killers

The blind murder of a 15-year-old youth was solved and the killers turned out to be two “friends.” According to police, 15-year-old Sameer had been abducted by suspects and arrested in the Shatab Garha area of Uguki police station a few days ago.

As soon as the case was registered, under the leadership of DSP Saddar Circle Sabir Hussain Chattha, SHO Ugoki polce station Inspector Asghar Ali reached the spot along with a team and started collecting evidence.

Police arrested Shah Noor and Hanan of Shatab Garha. When they were interrogated, they said they had killed Sameer after molesting him and dumped his dead body in the fields. The police recovered the body and handed it over to the family after the postmortem.

DPO Sialkot Mohammad Hasan Iqbal has announced certificates of appreciation and cash for the police team for tracing the blind murder and arresting the two killers.