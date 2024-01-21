4515 liter illegal fuel recovered in DI Khan

The district police have recovered 4515 liters of fuel on Sunday during the ongoing crackdown against illegal fuel agencies across the district, said a police spokesman.

He said that a crackdown was launched against illegal fuel agencies across the district following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

During different operations conducted in this regard, the police recovered 4380 liters of illegal Diesel and 135 liters of Petrol.

The police have registered cases against eight persons involved in the business of illegal fuel. Besides, the police also recovered one plastic tank and 66 plastic canes.

The DPO said that indiscriminate legal actions would be continued against the business of illegal fuel across the district.