Pakistan committed to NAM’s efforts towards peace

Additional Foreign Secretary United Nations, Ambassador Syed Haider Shah on Sunday outlined Pakistan’s firm commitment to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and its founding principles.

In a national statement delivered at the 19th NAM Summit in Kampala, Uganda, he also reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued support to the Movement’s efforts towards peace, equality, cooperation and well-being for all. Ambassador Haider Shah is leading the Pakistan delegation to the NAM Summit after Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani had to cut short his official visit in view of recent developments, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Ambassador Haider Shah underlined that the current multi-dimensional global challenges could only be overcome through effective international collaboration. He called for urgent action to reform the systems of finance, trade and technology to ensure balanced and sustained socio-economic growth, particularly in the developing countries. The additional foreign secretary also called for an early resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.