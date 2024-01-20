Rs 67.2m cash distributed among flood survivors

Pakistan Red Crescent Society Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PRC-KP) on Saturday launched a campaign of cash distribution under the recovery for the flood survivors families in Dera Ismail Khan district.

In the first phase, 2,100 families are provided Rs 32 thousand cash per family in two installments of 16000 rupees to ensure transparency, cash is being provided to registered families after entering into an agreement with a private bank with the support of IFRC.

In this regard, Chairman PRC-KP Habib Malik Orakzai has said that the flood 2022 has left stories of destruction behind. “We are grateful to the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, with their support, we have been able to provide assistance to Dera Ismail Khan district flood affected vulnerable families, which was severely affected by the floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

He further said that for the distribution of money in a transparent manner, the affected areas were selected with the help of the district administration, where our officials and volunteers went door to door and completed the registration process. after verifying the lists from the provincial and national headquarters, the said money is being delivered to these families through a private bank online cash providing service.

According to the officials at the PRC-KP headquarters, there is no restriction on the use of money, which can be utilized by the beneficiaries for any need.

It is said that in the second phase of the recovery program, those flood-affected families, who lost their jobs due to natural calamities will be provided buffaloes and motorcycle loaders that meet specific criteria. A transparent procedure will be established for this. The rehabilitation program will also include the improvement of health facilities.