Another dengue case reported

Dengue virus is still affecting the province and a new dengue virus case reported in Punjab on Friday.

The latest Health Department revealed that so far 18 confirmed dengue cases recorded across 36 districts in Punjab.During the current year, 11 cases were reported in Lahore, 2 in Rawalpindi, 2 in Faisalabad, 1 in Gujrat, 1 in Sargodha and 1 in Vehari. While,two dengue patients were currently under treatment in Lahore’s hospitals.

The Secretary of Health Punjab, Ali Jaan Khan, issued a compelling plea to citizens, urging them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against Dengue fever. He also called for cooperation with health department teams that are working tirelessly to combat this outbreak.