Saudi envoy, CM Naqvi discuss matters of mutual interest

Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki called on Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office to discuss matters of mutual interest. He commended CM Naqvi for his exemplary public services and praised the extraordinary pace at which public projects in Punjab, especially Lahore, were being completed under his leadership.

Expressing admiration for the hard work and dedication of CM and his team, Ambassador Al-Malki highlighted the exceptional progress witnessed in Punjab over the past year. He noted that the tireless efforts of the chief minister had transformed Lahore, and several other cities, into aesthetically pleasing urban centers after the completion of developmental projects. He acknowledged that Pakistan has everything it needs for progress, but sincere individuals like Mohsin Naqvi and effective planning are essential.

The CM emphasized the enduring relationship between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, stating that it has been longstanding and will continue to thrive. He expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s unwavering support during challenging times and stressed the crucial role played by the KSA in Pakistan’s development.

Highlighting the exceptional cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, the CM thanked the Saudi government for its unparalleled assistance.

Provincial Ministers SM Tanvir, Amir Mir, chairman P&D and others were also present. Separately, Probationer assistant commissioners of the 50th common training program at the civil service academy called on Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office.

Addressing the delegation, CM Mohsin Naqvi emphasized the importance of prioritizing public welfare in the preferences of every government officer. He urged the probationers to adopt a courteous and compassionate attitude towards the public during interactions. He stressed the significance of avoiding misconduct, highlighting that excellent public handling leads to a positive reputation and a successful career. He encouraged officers to maintain positive relationships with everyone and fulfill their duties without succumbing to any pressure. Achieving progress is inherent in delivering the best public services, he added.

The CM advised the assistant commissioners not to be hesitant to gain experience through exchanges in remote areas. Mr Naqvi underscored the essential role of women in the services, stating that the inclusion of female officers in the civil service is a positive step towards the future. Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman also addressed the probationary ACs.

Provincial Minister Mansoor Qadir, addl chief secretary, chairman P&D, SMBR, secretary services, commissioner Lahore and others were present.