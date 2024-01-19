Ferozewala Bar president vows to resolve petitioners’ issues

Newly elected President of Ferozewala Bar Chaudhry Babar Zaman Gujjar has said that the Red Panel has been continuously successful for the last five years, that is why the lawyers have confidence in us that our panel is always successful.

They are always ready to solve the problems of petitioner and are working only for the problems of petitioner to provide justice to whoever comes for justice. On this occasion, former President Ferozwala Bar Chaudhry Qurban Ali Bhatti, Chaudhry Azhar Ali Bhatti Advocate, Shafiq Waraich Advocate and other lawyers were present. They have also requested to DPO Sheikhupura Zahid Nawaz Marwat for make full-proof arrangements for the security of the bar.

He further said that 26 out of 32 leading groups from Ferozwala bar have supported us and made it successful. The red panel is planning to allocate separate chambers for young lawyers, lady lawyers. This is our gift to Ferozwala Bar. Ferozwala Bar will be shifted to Kalashah Kaku at the end of this year.