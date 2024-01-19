Elections 2024: ECP issues code of conduct for security officials

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday released code of conduct for security officials who will be deployed during the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8, 2024.

The code of conduct binds the security officials, excluding Armed Forces and Civil Armed Forces, to perform their duty in accordance with the law and cooperate with the presiding officers, returning officers (ROs) and polling staff.

The code orders the security officials to:

Assist Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in conduct of free, fair, transparent and peaceful General Elections-2024 by:

Deploying security personnel outside all polling stations. Secure environment for maintenance of law and order.

Security of printing presses during printing of Ballot Papers. Security during transportation of Ballot Papers from Printing Presses to RO’s office.

Security to Presiding Officers during transportation of Polling Bags

Security during transportation of election material to RO Offices

Perform their functions under Article 220 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Each gazetted officer of the law enforcement agency shall exercise powers delegated to them through a Notification to be issued by ECP in terms of Section 193 of Elections Act,2017 . Cooperate with the concerned DROs, ROs and Presiding Officers as required under section 83(4) of the Elections Act, 2017.

Remain impartial during the voting process and will not work for or against any political party or electoral candidate.

Observe politeness, display immaculate behavior in dealing with voters and Polling staff, while remaining firm and just in dealing in accordance with the law.

Frisk/Check each voter before entering premises of the polling station.

Facilitate voters and ensure that they are properly queued. Elderly, transgender, pregnant women, women with infants and voters with disabilities are entitled to prioritised dealing. Exclusively concentrate on ensuring peaceful and transparent polling process while performing duty outside the polling station.

Acquaint themselves with the fact that one polling agent of each contesting candidate is allowed by law to be present at each polling booth, however, only one Polling agent of each candidate will be allowed by the Presiding Officer to observe counting process and tabulation of results.

Be aware of the fact that polling agent of each candidate who observes the counting process is, by law, allowed to take copy of Form-45 (Result of the Count) and Form46 (Ballot Paper Account) from Presiding Officer.

Provide Security to the premises of RO office till the completion of consolidation of results and ensure safe deposit of polling bags and other material in the strong room of the Commission. Acquaint themselves that the District Returning Officers / Returning Officers may at any time visit the polling stations. Allow the accredited observers and media persons to enter a polling station.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all arrangements to conduct free, fair and transparent general elections in the country.

This was informed at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad today. The meeting was also apprised that preparations are also afoot to meet any untoward situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Sikandar Sultan Raja underscored that the electoral watchdog would fulfill its duty of conducting polls transparently. He assured that the shortage of police personnel will be addressed during polls with the cooperation of security agencies.

He said the entire election process will be strictly monitored and indiscriminate action will be taken according to law against the candidates involved in misconduct of breaching the election code of conduct.