BISP survey begins in Sargodha

The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) regional office has started a registration survey of deserving women under the Ehsaas-e-Kifalat program. The survey was being conducted in collaboration with the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD), aimed at providing maximum relief to needy families with financial assistance. Muhammad Hayder, an official, told APP that the BISP was registering more than four hundred women daily after a transparent survey. He said that 70 percent beneficiaries had received the ongoing BISP tranche in a transparent way. “The department is closely monitoring money distributing agents to save the beneficiaries from illegal deductions,” he added.