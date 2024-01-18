Over 8.2m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan

Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 8.2 million or exactly 82, 58,115 bales has reached ginning factories across the country till January 15 2024. According to a fortnightly report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Thursday, over 8.2 million or 8,202,690 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 4.1 million or 4,158,606 bales. Sindh generated over four million or 4,099,509 bales. Textile sector bought 7,478,002 bales while exporters purchased 292,126 bales and the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn’t buy during the cotton season 2023-24. Sanghar district of Sindh topped with a cotton arrival figure of 1,690,360 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 1,108,797 bales. A total of 165 ginning factories were operational in the country. Exactly 487,987 cotton bales of unsold stock were available in ginning factories.