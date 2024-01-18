Very cold and dry weather likely in most KP districts

The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that very cold and dry weather is likely to occur in most districts of the province, however partly cloudy weather is expected during evening and night.

It said that foggy conditions are likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Karak, Bannu, Laki Marwat, Swabi, D.I. Khan and Tank districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways in morning and night hours.

During the last 24 hours, very cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province, while moderate foggy conditions prevailed over some plain areas. Rainfall recorded in the province was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 19/03, Chitral 17/-02, Timergara 19/00, Dir 18/-03, Mirkhani 18/00, Kalam 13/-06, Drosh 16/02, Saidu Sharif 17/01, Pattan 20/04, Malam Jabba 11/00, Takht Bhai 19/01, Kakul 17/00, Balakot 18/01, Parachinar 13/-01, Bannu 19/04, Cherat 14/06, DI Khan City 17/05.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province was -06 in Kalam and -03°C in Dir.