The Emerging Global South

Postcolonial studies gave rise to the terms ‘Global South’ and ‘Global North’ which have now been widely employed in cataloguing countries worldwide since 1969. The concept emerged as a way to address the disparities between well-developed or advanced (North) and developing or underdeveloped ones (South).

The expression or classification is not entirely fixed as they encompass broader facets such as global progress, power dynamics, political structures, and social-economic divisions instead of being limited to geographical contexts. The focus lies in magnifying inequalities to foster a more comprehensive insight into global interactions. The South is known for its lower income levels, insufficient industrialization, and occasional political instability; all these factors contribute to challenges in terms of economic development and social concerns. It generally includes nations in Africa, Latin America, Asia (excluding Japan), and Oceania. As such, there is no unified framework of goals or objectives for them as a whole; nonetheless, multiple countries in the Global South have collective themes and aspirations.

The Global South encompasses a diverse range of nations, each with its unique circumstances and aspirations but is not a formal group or alliance with a unified structure. Instead, each nation pursues its distinct path towards achieving its objectives. Within this group, numerous countries share a common aspiration: to attain sustainable economic development, reduce poverty rates, and improve the living standards of their populations. These nations prioritise addressing inequality and social injustice, placing great emphasis on enhancing access to education, healthcare, and other vital civic services.

China’s economic and geopolitical influence places it in a distinctive position that challenges conventional North-South classifications.

Furthermore, they consistently strive for a more equitable and fair representation in global decision-making forums and institutions, challenging the historical power imbalances that have long existed. In addition to these goals, these countries also struggle to preserve and promote their rich cultural heritage in the face of globalization, identifying the importance of maintaining their unique traditions and customs, even as they navigate the complexities of an interconnected world.

It is important to acknowledge that these terms are broad generalizations and oversimplifications, as individual countries within each grouping can possess diverse economic and social characteristics. The United States is commonly regarded as a member of the ‘Global North’. China’s economic and geopolitical influence places it in a distinctive position that challenges conventional North-South classifications. India, on the other hand, is frequently grouped with other countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and Oceania as part of the development within geopolitical and economic classifications. However, it is crucial to distinguish that India is a diverse country with notable variations in development indicators. Caution should be exercised while dealing with these classifications, as they only provide broad descriptions that fail to encompass the complex intricacies of every country’s economic and social features.

The classification of Middle Eastern countries within the framework of the ‘Global South’ or ‘Global North’ is a complex matter that can vary depending on the specific criteria employed for classification. Certain Middle Eastern countries, particularly those in the Gulf region, are often regarded as part of the Global North due to their substantial income levels, significant oil wealth, and advanced infrastructure.

Countries such as Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia have experienced rapid development and claim a standard of living comparable to those found in many developed Western nations. Conversely, other Middle Eastern countries, particularly those affected by numerous conflicts, face significant economic and social challenges and are more commonly associated with the ‘Global South’.

Nations like Yemen, Syria, and Iraq, for instance, may be classified as part of the third world due to their lower income levels, political instability, and developmental obstacles. It is important to note that this classification is not absolute and can be subject to a variety of interpretations. Additionally, it is crucial to consider the dynamic nature of these classifications, as countries can transition between groups over time due to changes in their economic, social, and political landscapes.

Pakistan is like a cool kid in the gang, where they talk about ‘Global South’ and ‘Global North’. As the fifth-most populous nation in the world and positioned strategically at the crossroads of South Asia, West Asia, and Central Asia, it plays a significant role in shaping the geopolitical dynamics of the region. It actively participates in various forums such as the G77 and NAM, advocating for the rights and interests of its fellow developing nations.

In recent years, Pakistan has made notable progress in key areas like the human development index, poverty reduction, and access to education. However, challenges such as political instability, regional security concerns, inequality, and climate change hinder its full potential. Nevertheless, Pakistan remains committed to collaboration Worldwide to address common issues and achieve sustainable development goals by fostering intra-regional trade partnerships, enhancing connectivity through transnational infrastructure projects like CPEC, and promoting peace and stability within the region.

“Trade is the best antidote to conflict. By and large, peoples that trade together don’t fight each other.”- Francis Maude

The writer is a retired Pakistan Army Officer and can be reached at nawazish30@hotmail.com