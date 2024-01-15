Gaza: More than 60 Palestinians martyred in overnight Israeli attacks

According to the Gaza Media Office, Israel carried out attacks in Khan Yunis and Rafah in Gaza. In these attacks, the Israeli army targeted 2 hospitals, a school and dozens of homes.

According to the report of the Arab media, 33 Palestinians were martyred and several people were injured in the Israeli bombardment in the north of Gaza City this morning.

The report states that many houses were targeted in the Israeli bombardment.

On the other hand, according to the UN report, medical facilities in northern Gaza are limited and no hospital in the area is fully functional.