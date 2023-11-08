Federal Ombudsman hears cases of OCR Programme

Federal Ombudsman Secretariat’s Investigation Officer in Dera Ismail Khan regional Office Arif Khan Kundi on Tuesday visited Bhakkar district and heard the cases of the OCR Programme against different departments in the Provincial Ombudsman office.

The deputy advisor paid this visit following the directions of Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi, said a news release issued here.

Arif Khan Kundi heard cases of the OCR programme against WAPDA (FESCO), Postal Life Insurance, State Life Insurance Company and other departments in the Provincial Ombudsman Office Bhakkar.

He provided relief on the spot by issuing orders to the officers of the relevant institutions.

Addressing a press conference here, the deputy advisor said besides holding open courts in remote areas, they were also conducting inspections of the offices of the relevant departments.

He said timely redressal of people’s complaints was our priority. He said the main objective of his visit to Bhakkar was to enable the citizens to have access to the government’s officials so that the problems of all the people could be resolved at their doorsteps.

In this context, he instructed the officers of the departments concerned that any kind of negligence and laziness would not be tolerated in future.