Mushaal reiterates support to legitimate rights of Kashmiri, Palestinian people

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Tuesday said that Pakistan remained committed to supporting the legitimate freedom struggle of the Kashmirs and call for immediate resolution of Kashmir dispute as per the United Nations Security Council resolutions. Simultaneously Pakistan also strongly condemned the Israeli crimes against humanity and against innocent Palestinians children, women and men, she said while addressing an international conference on ‘Women in Islam: Status and Empowerment’ jointly organized by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick further demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an end to blockade, full access to the international humanitarian organisations, medicine, food and water supplies to the beleaguered people. The SAPM on Human Rights and Women Empowerment is leading the Pakistan delegation at the conference and she is being accompanied by the Chairperson National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) Nilofar Bakhtiar and the Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the OIC, Ambassador Fawad Sher, a press release said. The three-day conference being held on 6-8 November is aimed at holding broad-based discussions on the role of women in an Islamic society.

It focuses on the rights and responsibilities of women in Islam. In addition to Islamic scholars and official delegations from the OIC Member States, a large number of female heads of State, Ministers, and representatives from various international and regional organizations are participating. Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick, in her address, called upon the leadership of OIC to take practical steps to save her incarcerated husband Yasin Malik’s life and all the oppressed Kashmiris and Palestinians. The SAPM explaining her viewpoint said that her family was at the forefront of Kashmir’s struggle for the right to self determination against Indian Occupation. “India has gifted our family with enormous titles, I am practically a half widow, my husband locked in a death cell of Tihar jail is a half father and our 11 year old daughter is a half orphan. We have not seen him since 9 years,” she added Mushaal further said that India had left them homeless, besides they witnessed various incidents of sexual harassments, tortures, arrests, attacks and threats, even her daughter was not spared, she was sexually harassed and body searched when she visited her jailed father in central jail when she was in her tender age of two years.

The SAPM on Human Rights and Women Empowerment said that Kashmiri people were paying high price for their right to freedom struggle as they were being held hostage, locked up, kidnapped by a tyrant occupation force that was committing genocide through body bags and meticulously manipulating demographic changes in blatant violations of Geneva Conventions, international law and UNSC resolutions.