The Raiwind Fiasco for people living in Raiwind

We have a large religious cult that comes each year to recalibrate their vows of faith. To millions, it might seem the best peace of mindset that one can get from a religion segment. You have some eminent scholars of faith that contribute, and some significant people have come through in this. I am sure their cause is well aligned, and their mission is propagating faith. This article is in no way to criticize them or even add any comments to their faith. This is to demonstrate the actions that take place during Raiwind and how the fiasco occurs.

It is a nightmare for the people who live in Raiwind. Do visit the area once the festival is all over. The garbage on the roads is a testament that something is seriously wrong with how these groups of people gather together. We see religion. We do not only listen to it. If you keep talking for days and then completely ransack the area with pollution and garbage, what does this say about your values? No one can deny the trash and litter in that area. And they are talking about cleanliness in this event?

It all begins with traffic havoc. The community comes stuck in cars and riding on buses. This is uncalled for. Look at the incivility of all of this! Tame your community to come like honorable citizens. Not like animals and commodities. Have respect for yourself. You are coming to the large gathering. Ensure you are safe and have bought a ticket. Show respect. The audience of Lahore should celebrate your existence instead of being stuck in traffic for hours at end.

Secondly, these Ijtama communities overspeed and take over all the other side of roads. Each year hundreds of accidents occur due to them. Why? Because they are driving from the other end and no one expects these fast buses on the wrong side of the road. I am a survivor. I was hit by a speeding bus coming wrongly. I was on the right side of the road. One man could not stand up to an angry mob. But I chose to write.

Then I started gathering data on the accidents. You will be surprised at the alarming number of accidents. When millions of people come on local transportation and have no law and rules you are creating havoc. Is this fair?

What I want from this article is for the Tariq Jamil of the world to look at this conduct from a lens of humanity. Look at the variance between the call of action and the action itself. Look at the dirt you create, the traffic jams that occur, and the menace to society as your cars drift in the wrong direction.

We can only request you to consider. You need to understand that you are not creating love for anyone. People stuck in traffic are abusing your event. Perhaps more than the prayers you are trying to create.

Also, we are now measuring the level of insanity and the root causes that occur. Your event is one of them. It is a lethargic and nuisance for a city that is already polluted.

What would be great is to ask the people how many have paid their taxes and how many are law-abiding citizens since they break all the traffic laws coming to the area.

Let’s be practical. We believe in what we see. We would love to follow an event that is showing peace on the roads and cleaning up the streets. For once, please make it a rule to have rules. Obey the traffic. Have everyone come on the motorcycles to wear helmets and have mirrors. Tell your community to respect the people living there. Respect the area where you are having the event and clean up.

For once, don’t preach but practice. Show respect to the city by cleaning up the area. Donate and feed the needy.

This goes a long way and is the true way of expanding any religion. But for now, we speak on behalf of the million community that has and is suffering because of a poorly planned event.

We need to also regulate the curriculum being imparted. You can fester hate and remorse with large gatherings. We need to be cognizant of this.

Mr. Ahmed Sheikh is a highly accomplished psychologist with over 20 years of experience specializing in wellness, positive psychology, mindfulness, and depression management. His expertise extends to training police, corporations, institutions, and government agencies in leadership, management skills, and coping with various psychological challenges.