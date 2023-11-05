SBP briefed on carpet sector issues

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) has arranged a meeting between State Bank and Pakistan (SBP) and Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) to discuss the difficulties faced by the exporters of handmade carpets and their concerns.

Chairman Naeem Khokhar and Vice Chairman Zafar Idris Soleja represented PCMEA, while its Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf, Senior Central Leader Abdul Latif Malik, Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ijazur Rehman and others attended the meeting through video link.

PCMEA spokesman said here Sunday that Association’s office-bearers conveyed their reservation to the SBP officials such as provisions on penalties and deductions for payments made after 60 days to the state bank, and demanded restoration of special status of 270-day credit condition for handloom carpets as well as increasing the time limit for delivery of CAD shipments from 45 days to 60 days. They added that unutilized advance payments also remained a problem whereas earlier the system allowed adjustment which had now been done away with. Permission should be given to adjust advance payments made or instructions to permanently cancel their status as advance payments should be issued, they maintained.

Despite fluctuations in the value of US dollar, high production cost and other difficulties, they claimed, carpet exporters were trying to increase exports. They stressed the need for taking all stakeholders on board while formulating the policies and issuance of various circulars.

Naeem Khokhar said: “We expect a long-term policy to be made in consultation with the stakeholders to promote the export of hand-woven carpets. Exporters are not only a source of valuable foreign exchange for the countr, but also a source of employment for millions of people.” The SBP officials listened patiently to PCMEA problems and concerns, and assured the office-bearers of resolving those issues on priority, said the spokesman.