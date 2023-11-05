5 injured in fog related accident

Five people sustained multiple injuries due to fog-related road accident in the jurisdiction of Sargodha Road police station. Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that two vans coming from opposite direction collided with each other due to poor visibility on roads.

As a result, five passengers identified as Musa Khan (46), his daughter Shabana (22), Akhtar Hussain (39), Sharif (52) and Amjad (40) received injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the victims to the Allied Hospital after providing first aid.