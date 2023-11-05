National folk festival attracts tourists in large numbers

The National Folk Festival (Lok Mela) is helping in promoting cultural tourism as a large number of local tourists are coming from various parts of the country to enjoy the amazing event in the federal capital. The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) official said that the biggest folk festival of the country will remain continue till November 12. It was organized by the National Heritage and Culture Division at Lok Virsa, he added. He said the festival was attracting tourists from different parts of the country in large numbers. The official said that the exceptional festival was encouraging and fascinating the folk lovers to throng the federal capital and enjoy the music, traditional dances, arts and handicraft. “The cultural nights are also part of the unique folk mela,” he added. The festival is being organised under the theme ‘Peace and Harmony through Cultural Diversity’.