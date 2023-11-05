Over 0.7m Jammu Martyrs to be remembered tomorrow

Adequate preparations are afoot by Kashmiris living on either side of the LoC and the rest of the world to observe Jammu Martyrs Day on Monday with full solemnity and reverence to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of lives given by over 2.50 lakh Muslim inhabitants of Jammu city this day in 1947 while migrating to Pakistan for the time being.

At least seven lakh Muslim inmates of Jammu city and adjoining areas were martyred during a week-long ruthless genocide maneuvered and executed by the despotic Dogra ruler’s force and gangsters besides the armed Hindu fanatics in the bloodbath of innocent Jammu Muslims during the first and second weeks of November 1947. These martyrs included 2.50 Muslim inmates of Jammu city and adjoining areas who were martyred by the dogra forces and their armed gangsters November 6, 1947 while they were moving for migrating to the adjoining Sialkot city of the newly-born separate homeland of the Muslims of the subcontinent – Pakistan.

This year, the Jammu Martyrs Day is being observed at the time when the Kashmir freedom has reached its climax following the massive continued anti-India protests by the people of the bleeding Indian-occupied state of Jammu and Kashmir for the last over 04 years complete information and communication blocked by the Indian occupational forces – since furious Kashmiris took to streets agitation against August 5 last year Indian sinister action of scrapping special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir State abrogating article 370 and 35-A of her own constitution.

Brisk Preparations are underway to commemorate the historic day of global significance in the history of Jammu & Kashmir’s freedom struggle at both sides of the LoC and the rest of the world, organizers said.

The day is observed every year by the Kashmiris to remember the great sacrifices of lives rendered by those over 2.50 lakh inmates of Jammu including men, women, children and elderly Muslims who were mercilessly slaughtered by the armed Hindu gangsters including the Indian occupying and the dogra military troops near Jammu-Sialkot working boundary under a nefarious pre-planned conspiracy while they were proceeding for migrating to their beloved homeland Pakistan. Like all previous years, the Martyrs Day will be commemorated with the renewal of the pledge to continue the mission of Kashmiri martyrs to bring the Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical end.

Jammu Kashmir people by observing the day will renew the resolve this year to continue the ongoing struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian clutches till the achievement of the last victory.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, there would be gazetted holiday across the liberated territory on this occasion.

Special ceremonies including seminars and symposiums will be held in all small and major towns of all ten districts of AJK including the capital city of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Havaili, Hattiyan and Neelam valley as well as in various parts of Pakistan – dwelled with Jammu Kashmir refugees, to pay glorious tributes to the Jammu martyrs, gunned down by the armed Hindu fanatics including Indian occupying and dogra military hooligans, this day (November 6) 76 years ago in 1947.

In Mirpur, a special prayer meeting to mark Jammu Martyrs Day will be held on November 6th morning, official sources told APP here Saturday.

Participants will offer fateha for the upgradation of the departed souls of all the martyrs including the martyrs of Jammu & Kashmir in heaven, who gave supreme sacrifices of their lives in the struggle for liberation of the motherland from the forced and unlawful Indian occupation of a bulk part of the Jammu and Kashmir state.

Similar special prayers meetings to mark the Jammu martyrs day, an icon of great significance in the history of struggle for freedom of Kashmir, will be held under the auspices of various social, political, religious and other public representative organizations to pay glorious tributes to the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir. The day will dawn with special prayers, at Fajr, in all the prominent mosques for the early liberation of occupied Muslims homelands including Palestine and occupied Jammu Kashmir respectively from Israel and Indian yoke through the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement, progress, prosperity and stability of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir. Quran Khawani will be held at various places for Kashmiri Palestinian martyrs under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations.