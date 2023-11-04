Pak-Afghan Red Crescent Societies delegation visits China

A delegation of twenty members from the Red Crescent Societies of Pakistan and Afghanistan visited Hainan, China for training programs.

The delegation engaged in fruitful discussions and exchanges with the Red Cross Societies of Hainan Province, focusing on topics related to disaster management and humanitarian aid.

During the visit to Haikou City, the delegation members and local Red Cross Society held in-depth discussions on disaster preparedness and response at the local branch level, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

They also conducted field visits in Sanya City to observe emergency medical training, community disaster prevention and mitigation campaigns, disaster preparedness projects, and the storage and management of disaster relief materials.

“This visit can serve as a link between us and our peers from Pakistan and Afghanistan. We will strengthen cooperation and exchange in the field of humanitarian aid and assistance in the future,” said the head of the Sanya City Red Cross Rescue Team.

At the conclusion of the visit, the delegation conveyed their admiration for the collaborative and effective work carried out by various departments in disaster management in Hainan, expressing hope that the Red Cross Society of Hainan Province would leverage its expertise to provide assistance to Pakistan and Afghanistan. “In recent years, Pakistan has faced a series of devastating natural disasters, including earthquakes, floods, and droughts, which not only pose immediate threats to human lives but also have long-lasting socio-economic consequences.

China’s collaboration with Pakistan in disaster management and emergency relief can provide substantial support and relief to the affected regions,” expressed a Pakistani participant.