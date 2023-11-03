Kashmir dispute needs peaceful resolution: APHC

Te All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that Kashmir is a United Nations-designated dispute that needs peaceful resolution as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC in a statement issued in Srinagar pointed out that intensified use of military power, upsurge in raids on residences of common people, including activists and youth, and attaching properties of the Kashmiris are indicative of the sadistic and unrealistic approach adopted by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s puppet regime and its establishment towards the people of caged Jammu and Kashmir.