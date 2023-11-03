CM inaugurate first Institute of Mental Health Sciences in KP

The Caretaker Chief Minister, Azam Khan, inaugurated the first Institute of Mental Health Sciences in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday. The establishment of the institute has incurred a total cost of 2.52 billion rupees, making it the first of its kind and unique in the province. The institute will feature an emergency unit, OPD, ICU, psychiatric unit, family counseling, and a rehabilitation center, among other facilities. Initially, the institute has started offering OPD services, with the implementation of other services to be carried out in stages. As the guest of honor, the Chief Minister addressed the inaugural ceremony and emphasized that the establishment of the Institute of Mental Health Sciences in Peshawar is a significant milestone. He stressed that the establishment of this institution was a pressing need and that this state-of-the-art institute will provide facilities for the treatment of mental illnesses and all services related to mental health.