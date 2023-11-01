Gold prices witness massive drop

Gold rates are closely tied to global market trends. On Wednesday, the price of 24-karat gold stands at Rs211,800 per tola, while those interested in 22-karat gold can now acquire it at Rs193,184 per tola. For individuals looking to purchase smaller quantities, the rates are equally appealing. Currently, 10 grams of 24-karat gold are priced at Rs181,584, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold can be obtained for Rs166,452. It’s important to keep in mind that gold rates in Pakistan can change multiple times during the day due to global market trends. On the international stage, gold prices have been on a downward trend, with the current rate standing at $1,996 per ounce. These rates are sourced from reliable outlets, primarily located in Karachi and Multan. For the most precise gold rates in your city, it is advisable to consult your local gold dealers and jewellers. For those closely monitoring the gold market, it’s crucial to stay vigilant as rates continue to respond to global developments in the world of gold.