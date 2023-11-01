Lawyers defenders of democracy, human rights: Solangi

Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi said on Wednesday that lawyers were defenders of democracy, human rights and the Constitution.

This he said in a congratulatory message to newly elected office bearers of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA). The minister congratulated the newly elected SCBA President Shahzad Shaukat, Secretary Ali Imran Syed and other newly elected office bearers. The minister lauded the historic role of lawyers in promoting the rule of law, the supremacy of the Constitution and democratic traditions.

Murtaza Solangi opined that lawyers act as the bridge between the bar and the bench and it was not possible to establish a developed society without justice. The minister expressed the hope that newly elected office bearers of SCBA will continue to play their key role for the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law.

He hoped that the winning panel of the Supreme Court Bar would play a positive and effective role in solving the problems of the lawyers’ community, including in important judicial matters.