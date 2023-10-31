Senate calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

The Senate on Monday expressed concerns over Israeli atrocities against innocent people of Palestine and urged for immediate ceasefire and providing essential humanitarian aid to alleviate their suffering.

The House reiterated the necessity for international bodies to uphold justice and support the establishment of a free Palestine. The special session was requisitioned to debate the current situation in Palestine and the House started debate on a motion under rule 218 which was jointly moved by Senators of all political parties in the House.

The motion condemned the Israeli atrocities and aggressive actions against the innocent Palestinians and willing violation of Geneva Convention and UN Resolution on Palestine, and especially barbaric Israeli airstrikes on Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza hence hundreds of innocent people, patients and Hospital staff were died. It also reiterated the government of Pakistan to describe efforts made by Pakistan in this scenario. Taking part in debate, Leader of the House Senator Ishaq Dar brought attention to the urgent Gaza issue, underscoring his proactive efforts to address the matter.

He revealed that he had dispatched a letter on October 19, advocating for a Senate session dedicated to the Gaza crisis. The Senator emphasized the pressing need for immediate action, urging all stakeholders, including the United Nations and other international agencies, to actively engage in resolving the conflict and supporting the people of Palestine.

Highlighting the escalating humanitarian crisis, he stressed the importance of granting the people of Palestine the fundamental right to live in peace within an independent state. Expressing solidarity with the Palestinian cause, Senator Dar condemned the relentless Israeli bombing, which had led to the tragic loss of over 8,000 lives, predominantly comprising innocent children and women.

He lamented the recent bombing on a hospital, resulting in the devastating loss of more than 500 individuals, including patients and medical staff, calling it a stark violation of humanitarian norms.

In response, Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Shahzad Waseem, emphasized Pakistan’s deep historical and religious affiliation with Palestine, condemning the atrocities committed against the innocent Palestinian populace.

He echoed the sentiments of the global community, emphasizing the need for unrestricted protests, both within Pakistan and abroad, to highlight the gravity of the situation.

Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani denounced the dual standards employed by certain Western powers, urging for concerted international efforts to achieve an unconditional ceasefire and establish a complete independent Palestinian state. He criticized the increase in US funding to Israel despite the continued atrocities, highlighting the need for a more balanced and principled approach to the conflict.

Participating in the debate, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Ali Zafar voiced his deep concern over the ongoing crisis in Palestine, highlighting the prolonged suffering of Palestinian people at the hands of Israeli forces. He said that for the past 23 days, the people of Palestine had been subjected to severe brutality by Israeli authorities.

The Senator said, “This violence knows no bounds, targeting men, women, and children alike, causing immense suffering and loss.”

He lamented the interruption of essential supplies, notably food, to Palestinian territories by Israeli forces.

This blockade had only intensified the hardships faced by the Palestinian population, he added.

Ali Zafar expressed his dismay at international organizations in response to the escalating human rights violations committed by Israeli forces.

He urged the international community to take a stand and address the current situation in Palestine.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-(F) Senator Maulana Ghafoor Haideri expressed concern that human rights organizations remained silent on the Gaza issue.

He also criticized Muslim countries and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for not taking a firm stance on the issue of Palestine.

The Senator lamented the lack of implementation of UN resolutions on Palestine and Kashmir, urging Muslim countries, the OIC, and the Arab League to adopt a resolute and unanimous stance on the issue of Palestine.

Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Senator Mushtaq Ahmed suggested the Senators, led by the Chairman Senate to visit the Embassy of Palestine to express solidarity with its people.

He further proposed that the same group should visit the US Embassy in Pakistan to stage a protest against the US’s support for Israel.

He said that the illegal occupation of Israeli forces in Palestine was unacceptable and paid tributes to the people of Palestine for their unwavering fight for their rights against the illegal occupation.

The senator also called on Muslim countries and the OIC to extend support to the people of Palestine and stressed the importance of allowing humanitarian assistance to reach Palestine.

Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Senator Manzoor Ahmed highlighted the loss of innocent lives at the hands of Israeli forces and lamented the lack of a collective voice from Muslim countries.

He expressed regret that Muslim countries were not providing due support to the people of Palestine who were enduring the worst brutality at the hands of Israeli forces.

National Party Senator Tahir Bizenjo said that world powers had made the war a profitable business as the US and European countries remained always major beneficiaries of all wars. He urged the government to continue political and diplomatic support of Palestine at all forums.

Responding to a point raised by Senator Raza Rabbani, the chairman Senate directed the secretary to write a letter to the prime minister to ensure presence of the ministers during the Senate session.