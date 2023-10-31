10 kilns sans zigzag technology sealed

The district administration on Monday sealed 10 kilns, causing pollution and failing to adopt zigzag technology during anti-smog campaign in the district.

A team of the district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Captain Retired Rizwan Qadeer, initiated a stringent crackdown on kilns to curb smog and environmental degradation. Captain Rizwan Qadeer personally inspected the Kilns around Motorway in the limits of Tehsil Sadar and immediately summoning officials from the Environment Department and administrative officers to address the situation on-site. Under his direct supervision, two kilns emitting black smoke were promptly sealed. In a strict order, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards kilns that contribute to environmental pollution, asserting that such kilns would not be permitted to operate.