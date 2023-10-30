Smog alarming: Lahore faces dangerously high levels of smog

The air pollution in Lahore has increased to an alarming level as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city reached 483, the worst in the world in terms of pollution.

A blanket of smog which had been hovering over Lahore since the last few days thickened on Sunday, causing thousands to complaints about breathing problems, eye irritation and reduced visibility on roads.

The Met Office here has released a weather warning describing smog, comprising various toxic oxides including nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, sulphur dioxide and other aerosols– as a result of cold-high-pressure in the upper atmosphere.

According to the Meteorological Department, in provincial metropolis on Sunday, the highest AQI was recorded at 594 AQI on Mall Road. Also, the Cantt area to 537 AQI, while Gulbarg recorded an AQI of 501. On early Sunday morning, smog covered various industrial and polluted areas and the rush at hospitals increased due to related diseases.

The most affected areas included Manawan, Ravi Road, Salamatpura, Daroghawala, Nishtar Town, Badami Bagh, Shahdara and Thokar Niaz Baig, etc.

Urban areas on weekend morning were worst hit by smog, said Nasim-ur-Rehman Shah, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) director. The situation is particularly bad at Yateem Khana Chowk, Azadi Chowk, and all busy arteries in the city.

The World Health Organisation(WHO) has set the benchmark for suspended particulate matter at less than 150 micrograms per cubic metre In these areas, it has exceeded 370.

Residents of the affected areas have complained that there had been no improvement in the situation as the Environmental Protection Department (EPD) and other agencies were not paying heed to control smog in the city. The worst effects of smog are seen in morning hours.

According to environment experts, construction work across the city, burning of tires and tubes in factories and the failure of the traffic police to remove substandard vehicles from roads are the main reasons for smog in Lahore. Health experts have advised citizens to take precautions in going out of their homes.

The experts say schoolchildren and elderly people are the most vulnerable with a large number of them suffering from cough, eye diseases and breathing problems.

However, the district administration has intensified an anti-smog operation and raids. On instructions of Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa, anti-smog operations are going on. In the last 24 hours, cases have been filed against eight people for setting fire to solid waste. In Lahore, 75 industrial units were checked during the last 24 hours, eight were sealed for violation of instructions.

Meanwhile, the district administration on Saturday issued notices to eight industrial units in Lahore, and a case was registered against a unit for not having an emission control system. Over 185 vehicles were checked at pickets and 108 of them were challaned, while 25 were impounded.