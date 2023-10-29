Mobile Registration Centers of BISP to be operational by November

The Mobile Registration Vehicle Centers to facilitate the registration process for the intending beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), belonging to the remote areas of the country, are likely to be operational by the month of November. The Mobile Registration Centers will enable the deserving women residing in the far-flung areas to access the registration facilities through mobile vehicles. According to the Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Amer Ali Ahmad, the process of induction of Mobile Vans, which started in August, has entered into its last stages. A total of 25 Mobile Vans is being included to serve as Mobile Registration Centers of the National Socio-Economic Registry (NSER) which will facilitate those who were unable to access the registration facility. He informed that as many as 19 Mobile Registration Centers are being established in the remote areas of Balochistan, five in Sindh and one in Islamabad in this phase.