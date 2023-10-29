Two soldiers martyred, terrorist killed in KP

Two separate terrorist incidents occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein two soldiers embraced martyrdom, while one terrorist was killed and two others were arrested.

An intelligence-based operation was conducted in the general area of Tirah, Khyber District and after intense exchange of fire, one terrorist was sent to hell, while two terrorists got injured and were apprehended by security forces, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) issued here.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from these terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians in the area,” the ISPR press release said.

The ISPR said that in another incident, an Improvised Explosive Device exploded in the general area of Sarwekai, South Waziristan District and resultantly two brave soldiers; Sepoy Banaras Khan (age: 23 years, resident of District Orakzai) and Sepoy Abdul Karim (age: 23 years, resident of District Khyber), embraced Shahadat.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the press release added.

Speaker National Assembly (NA) Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Saturday hailed the security forces for conducting a successful operation against terrorists in South Waziristan.

The NA Speaker paid tribute to the spirit of patriotism of soldiers Banaras Khan and Abdul Karim, who were martyred in the Sarwekai area of South Waziristan when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded.

In his condolence message, the NA Speaker lauded the gallantry of martyred soldiers for neutralizing the nefarious designs of the terrorists. He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the martyred soldiers eternal rest and console their bereaved families over their martyrdom.

Pervaiz Ashraf said that the anti-state elements wanted to spread unrest in the country, adding that the entire nation stood with the security forces in the war against terrorism.