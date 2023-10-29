Surrey Khalistan Referendum anticipates heavy voter turnout

The Council of Khalistan President Dr. Bakhshish Singh Sandhu has asserted that the assassination of pro-Khalistan Canadian Citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar has ignited unwavering support for Khalistan’s independence within the Sikh community, vividly demonstrated by their gathering at the Gurdwara where Nijjar’s life was tragically taken away by the Indian agents on June 18 this year.

Ahead of Khalistan Referendum voting on Sunday, October 29 here at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in support of Khalistan, Dr. Bakhshish Singh Sandhu announced that the Sikh community is poised to cast a historic number of votes in the referendum set to take place at Shaheed Nijjar Centre.

The veteran Khalistani leader mentioned that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had affirmed in the Canadian parliament that Nijjar’s assassination was the work of Indian secret agencies, operating from Indian consulates in Canada. Furthermore, the world’s leading nations, including the USA, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand have held India responsible for Nijjar’s murder and have called for India’s accountability, said Dr Sandhu, adding that India has acted as a rogue state. Dr. Bakhshish Singh said that India has openly violated Canada’s sovereignty and independence by killing and threatening Canadian nationals. The Sikh leader said that the world may not have believed in Sikhs when they said India was involved in their genocide but the statement by the Canadian prime minister has proven to the world that Sikhs were right. Prominent world powers have endorsed the idea of a democratic referendum, considering that Sikhs are pursuing a legitimate campaign for the independence of Punjab and the establishment of a separate Sikh homeland, he said.

Avtar Singh Pannu, Coordinator of Sikhs for Justice, said that agents of Indian secret agencies shot `Nijjar with 50 bullets in an attempt to prevent him from organizing Khalistan Referendum in Canada. 45-year-old Hardeep Singh Nijjar was fatally shot outside the same Sikh temple in Surrey, a Vancouver suburb with a significant Sikh population, where the second phase of Khalistan Referendum will take place on Sunday. Nijjar was an advocate for a Sikh homeland in Punjab, minutes before his killing he delivered his last speech in support of Khalistan Referendum, Avtar Singh Pannun said. He said that second phase of the referendum voting is going to take place at the exact spot where Nijjar had been killed in Vancouver, Canada. He encouraged the community to join and cast their votes in support of independence.

Previously, he said, 135,000 votes were cast in support of the referendum at the same place on 10th September while several thousands who were waiting in lines could not vote when the time for voting finished. Now it’s anticipated that more than 200,000 Sikhs will participate in the referendum at the Shaheed Nijjar Center on Sunday, October 29th.