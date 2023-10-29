CTD arrests 10 terrorists

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested ten terrorists including a TTP commander during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in several cities of Punjab. According to CTD officials, the operation was carried out in Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Sargodha. Five terrorists including TTP commander Qasim Afghani were arrested from Lahore. Explosives, detonators, mobile phones, weapons and cash were recovered from them. The terrorists were identified as Agha, Nauman, Atta ur Rehman, Usama, Siddique, Shahnawaz, Sufyan, Safdar, Abdul Haq and Qasim Afghani. The CTD spokesperson said that the terrorists were planning to launch attacks on important installations in Punjab. Over 225 suspects were arrested by the CTD in 359 combing operations this week while 29,991 people were interrogated by the law-enforcement agency. The CTD is committed to rooting out the menace of terrorism from Punjab in a bid to ensure security of citizens, the spokesperson added.