Pak-China accords to open new vistas of development: PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday said the recently signed accords between Pakistan and China would open up new opportunities of employment and economic development for the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

The prime minister expressed these views as Chief Minister GB Gulbar Khan called on him at the PM House. The meeting discussed the memorandum of understanding signed during the prime minister’s visit to China and other measures to further increase trade relations between GB and Xinjiang.

The chief minister Gilgit-Baltistan thanked the prime minister for his recent visit to GB and for taking interest in the development of the area. Meanwhile, Kakar said the government believed in the freedom of media and considered it an “important pillar of the state”. He expressed these views as Information Minister Murtaza Solangi called on him at the PM House.

The meeting discussed the problems concerning the All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS), the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), and the media industry. PM Kakar on the occasion directed for resolving the legitimate demands of the media industry and taking necessary steps in that regard.

He said he would continue his interactions with journalists and media persons.

The meeting was attended by Federal Information Secretary Zahoor Ahmed, Principal Information Officer Tariq Mahmood Khan, and Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Muhammad Asim Khichi. Chairperson of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Punjab Sarah Ahmad called on Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Friday and discussed matters relating to child welfare. The prime minister lauded the services of the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau running under the supervision of Sarah Ahmad. He also assured support on behalf of the federal government to the child protection facility. Meanwhile, Kakar expressed deep sorrow and shock over the death of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with Late Premier Li, his family and with the Chinese nation at this hour of grief,” he posted on social media platform, X. PM Kakar termed Li Keqiang “a great friend of Pakistan”. “We fondly remember his visit to Pakistan in 2013,” he said.