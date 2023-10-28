FM discusses Mideast conflict with US diplomat

A senior American diplomat Thursday spoke with Pakistani caretaker foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani to discuss “critical issues” in the US-Pakistan partnership, including the Israel-Palestine conflict, according to State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller. The Acting Deputy Secretary of State and Under Secretary for Political Affairs,Victoria Nuland, also discussed “our mutual interest in facilitating the safe and timely resettlement of eligible Afghans to the United States,” Miller said in a statement. “They also agreed on the importance of free and fair elections that are inclusive and held in a manner consistent with Pakistan’s laws,” the statement said. During a discussion on the raging Israel-Palestinian conflict, the Acting Deputy Secretary highlighted the United States’ call for the release of all hostages and the protection of civilians from harm, it said. “Acting Deputy Secretary Nuland and Foreign Minister Jilani also agreed on the need for a continuous flow of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza and to prevent the conflict from spreading,” the statement added. There seems to be no let-up in the Israeli bombardment of besieged Gaza so far. Vetoes by permanent members of the UN Security Council blocked the 15-member body from taking any action aimed at resolving the crisis. The UN General Assembly, meeting in an emergency session, is set to vote Friday night on a resolution, submitted by Arab and OIC countries, that calls for an immediate ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access to the enclave.