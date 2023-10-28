IPO organizes seminar to elevate innovation, create IP awareness

Intellectual Property Organziation (IPO) Pakistan organized a training seminar on Technology Search and the Development of Technology and Innovation Support Centers (TISCs) in Pakistan in collaboration with WIPO, HEC and NUST, the other day.

Highlighting key points, Chairman IPO Farukh Amil lamented the lack of attention given to the intellectual property (IP) and IPO in Pakistan, said a press release issued here Friday.

He stressed the need for a paradigm shift, with IPO actively promoting research and product development to bolster the country’s innovation landscape.

Amil pointed out that Pakistan often operates in silos, where academia, industry, and research institutions work independently. Bridging these divides is vital to accelerate technological advancements and innovation, he added.

Additionally, Chairman Amil underscored the importance of agri-tech in combating climate change, emphasizing the role of technology in sustainable agricultural practices and food security.

He praised the collaboration between IPO-Pakistan, HEC, and the development of 48 TISCs at HEC-recognized institutions.

These partnerships aim to enhance research commercialization and intellectual property protection. Chairman Amil expressed his commitment to fostering an environment for research-driven innovation and intellectual property protection in collaboration with TISCs and ORICs.

The seminar gathered experts and participants dedicated to advancing technology and innovation in Pakistan. Amil encouraged productive discussions, networking, and learning, with the hope that the knowledge and insights gained will drive tangible progress in Pakistan’s innovation ecosystem.

The IPO Pakistan, along with its partners, is determined to elevate the importance of IP and promote innovation, ultimately positioning Pakistan at the forefront of technological advancement and intellectual property protection.

Meanwhile, Senior Director ORIC, HEC, Miss, Nushaba Awais appreciated the role of IPO Pakistan for the establishment of TISCs in the universities across the country.

She was of the view that IP would flourish with concerted efforts of IPO Pakistan which would able to boost the IP related research and academia.

Later, Ms Aemen Javaria, Director TISC, IPO-Pakistan apprised the audience about the working mechanism of TISC network in Pakistan. She also highlighted the role of academia for the development of TISCs.