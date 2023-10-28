Gold rate dips by Rs.50 to Rs.211,300 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.50 and was sold at Rs.211,300 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs. 211,350 the previous day of trading. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.42 to Rs.181,156 from Rs. 181,198 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.166,060 from Rs. 166,098, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,550 and Rs.2,186.21 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $3 to $2007 from $2010, the Association reported.