Your right to know Friday, October 27, 2023


Gold soars by Rs2,900 per tola

Price for 10 grams of gold also rose to Rs181,198, with an increase of Rs2,486. Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a significant increase on Thursday as the yellow metal surged in the international market due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East. According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the per tola gold price reached Rs211,350, marking a substantial rise of Rs2,900. The price for 10 grams of gold also rose to Rs181,198, with an increase of Rs2,486. This increase comes after a slight decline in the previous session when the per tola gold price in Pakistan stood at Rs208,450, showing a decrease of Rs750. Amid fears that the Middle East conflict could evolve into a regional war, investors turned to gold as a safe-haven asset, leading to a surge in its demand. In the international market, gold was priced at $1,990 per ounce on Thursday, marking a $20 increase. It is worth noting that gold traders in Pakistan typically add a $20 premium to the international price, bringing the rate to $2,010 in the Pakistani market.

