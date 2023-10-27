Gold soars by Rs2,900 per tola

Price for 10 grams of gold also rose to Rs181,198, with an increase of Rs2,486. Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a significant increase on Thursday as the yellow metal surged in the international market due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Middle East. According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the per tola gold price reached Rs211,350, marking a substantial rise of Rs2,900. The price for 10 grams of gold also rose to Rs181,198, with an increase of Rs2,486. This increase comes after a slight decline in the previous session when the per tola gold price in Pakistan stood at Rs208,450, showing a decrease of Rs750. Amid fears that the Middle East conflict could evolve into a regional war, investors turned to gold as a safe-haven asset, leading to a surge in its demand. In the international market, gold was priced at $1,990 per ounce on Thursday, marking a $20 increase. It is worth noting that gold traders in Pakistan typically add a $20 premium to the international price, bringing the rate to $2,010 in the Pakistani market.