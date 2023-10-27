Hasan Ali ruled out of South Africa match in WC

PCB confirms Hasan Ali will not be taking the field against South Africa and will be rested due to his ailment. PCB confirms Hasan Ali will not be taking the field against South Africa and will be rested due to his ailment.

Pakistan’s fast bowler Hasan Ali has been sidelined from the crucial upcoming match against South Africa in the ongoing World Cup, due to a debilitating fever.

This development has further complicated the already challenging journey for the Pakistan cricket team, as they strive to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Hasan Ali’s absence was felt acutely as he was unable to participate in the team’s practice session today, raising concerns among fans and cricket enthusiasts alike. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that Hasan Ali will not be taking the field against South Africa and will be rested due to his ailment.

To fill the void left by Hasan Ali, sources suggest that Muhammad Wasim Jr. is likely to be included in the playing eleven against South Africa. This change could potentially impact the team’s strategy and bowling lineup, given Hasan Ali’s reputation as a key fast bowler.

The Pakistan cricket team’s journey in the World Cup has been a rollercoaster ride, marked by thrilling victories over cricketing giants like India and Australia on October 14 and 20, respectively, and a hard-fought win against Afghanistan on October 23. With Hasan Ali’s absence, Pakistan faces a formidable challenge as they prepare for their next encounter with the powerhouse South African team on October 27 at the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Pakistan’s World Cup aspirations now hinge on overcoming this formidable hurdle and securing a place in the semi-finals. The cricketing world waits with bated breath to see if Pakistan can rise to the occasion and continue their remarkable run in the tournament, despite the untimely setback caused by Hasan Ali’s fever.