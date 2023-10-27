EFU Life, easypaisa, Roche unite to pioneer cancer awareness and care

In honor of World Breast Cancer Day, easypaisa, EFU Life Assurance Ltd., and Roche have joined forces to unveil an innovative Cancer Cover Plan. This pioneering initiative reflects the partners’ unwavering commitment to providing individuals and families with vital support and financial security during one of life’s most formidable challenges.

The plan assures access to dedicated patient support and complementary cancer medication through Roche’s Unmol Patient Support Program. Through this collaboration, easypaisa customers will benefit from a comprehensive cancer insurance plan, of up to PKR 1 million, which is easily accessible through a user-friendly Mini-App of EFU integrated within the easypaisa app. At a signing ceremony held on Thursday, key figures from each partner organization spoke about the significance of this collaboration. Farhan Hassan, Head of easypaisa Wallet Business, TMB & easypaisa, said, “At easypaisa, we are deeply committed to enhancing the financial well-being of our customers and simplifying their lives. Our partnership with EFU Life and Roche empowers us to provide a holistic cancer insurance plan that offers financial support in a quick and convenient manner.” Mohammed Ali Ahmed, MD & CEO of EFU Life, shared his thoughts: “This initiative underscores our unwavering commitment to the well-being of our fellow citizens. The Cancer Cover Plan signifies a pivotal leap forward, one that offers unwavering support during life’s most challenging moments.”