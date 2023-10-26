PM’s Squash League starts from today

Prime Minister’s Squash Talent Hunt Youth Sports League will be kicked off in the city from tomorrow on Thursday, October 26. The squash league event, organized by Higher Education department, would be held at Bahauddin Zakaria University (BZU) in which men and women teams from five regions including Multan, Lahore, Sialkot, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad region will participate. Focal person of the event Abida Khan said that Multan will host the big squash competition. The Prime Minister’s Squash Talent Hunt Youth Sports League will continue for the next five days from 26 to 30 October for which all arrangements have been finalized at university Squash Court. On this occasion, Muhammad Raza. Muhammad Yahya, Zain Ali and Ali Zaib said that they were very happy that they have been selected for the Multan Region team in the Prime Minister’s Squash Talent Hunt Youth Sports League 2023 and they will compete with squash players from all over Punjab.