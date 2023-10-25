PSX gains 149 more points

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 149.19 points, a positive change of 0.29 percent, closing at 51,177.13 points against 51,027.94 points the previous day. A total of 427,393,948 shares valuing Rs.15.509 billion were traded during the day as compared to 321,403,857 shares valuing Rs.11.091 billion the previous day. As many as 351 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 175 of them recorded gains and 160 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 80,693,963 shares at Rs.1.38 per share, Bank of Punjab with 22,478,548 shares at Rs.4.36 per share and Fauji Cement with 21,267,000 shares at Rs.13.59 per share. Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs100.00 per share price, closing at Rs 7,300.00, whereas the runner-up was Sanofi-Aventis with a Rs.60.67 rise in its per share price to Rs 869.61. Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs1,000.00 per share closing at Rs.21,000.00, followed by Bhanero Tex XD with a Rs.34.00 decline to close at Rs.925.00.