Pakistani handicrafts enterprise aims to increase offline presence in China

“We have many partnerships, and people enjoy using our products. We foresee an increase in the number of our physical stores in China,” said Yang Han, sales manager of a China-based Pakistani art enterprise said on Wednesday. The Pakistani brand, specializing in premium hand-made scarves and carpets from Pakistan, and Iran, boasts nine offline stores in major Chinese cities including Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi’an, Nanjing, and Tianjin, the sales manager told CEN in an interview at 2023 Beijing International Cultural and Tourism Consumption Expo. With an effective distribution network based in Hangzhou, Asiya has become increasingly popular in China. “Our products from Pakistan, India and Iran normally arrive in Hangzhou first, and then they are distributed to offline shops in other cities,” Yang informed, adding that the handicrafts have the potential to penetrate smaller markets as well. To this end, the company has formed a dedicated expo team to promote its products at various exhibitions in China. “This year, we also participated in the China International Fair For Trade In Service (CIFTIS),” said Yang. “We plan to distribute our products from Hangzhou to various other cities, leveraging our established relationships,” he concluded.