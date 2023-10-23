Smuggling – rising up to a challenge

Neither exports amplified significantly not dollar inflow strengthened massively, yet we see some visible signs of economic improvement with exchange rate coming down, stock market showing upward trends and commodities prices stabilizing.

Simply seeing the course of events, there was not any rocket science behind this improvement only except the nationalist sentiment, firm commitment, strong resolve and proactive approach of the state.

These were just a couple of steps the caretaker government and the security institutions embarked on to successfully control the menace of smuggling on border crossings and tightening noose against the smugglers mafia.

Cartels involved in smuggling of fuel, luxurious items and other daily use commodities were smashed through a zero tolerance policy of the State curbing US$ millions on monthly basis cross border illicit trade.

As a result of effective anti-smuggling drive, the exchange rate improved from $315 to $275 rupees per dollar and petrol price decreased to Rs 283 from Rs 330 per liter.

Similarly, with checking the flour and urea fertilizer smuggling to Afghanistan, the price of flour dropped from Rs 10,000 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg and that of Urea by Rs 500 to Rs 600 per sack.

“The joint venture of the government and security agencies against the cartels continues unabated on all border crossing points,” said Ali Mardan Domki, Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan. “Though, it was not an easy task to control smuggling, yet the state’s firm resolve against such mafias helped us take them down with full force.”

“With a loud and clear message of penalizing state officials facilitating smuggling across the board and a policy of no mercy by the Prime Minister and the Army Chief boosted our morals to destroy syndicate vigorously,” the Chief Minister remarked.

Although the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bordering Afghanistan had been safe heavens for smugglers, yet the Balochistan province was strategically important sharing 1268 km border with Afghanistan and 909 km border with Iran. Besides, it also has a 760-kilometer-long coastline along the Arabian Sea.

The sparsely populated and largely barren province of Balochistan covering approximately 44 percent of the total Pakistan land area (around 347,190 square kilometers) usually provided land routes to landlocked Afghanistan through Chaman and to Iran via Taftan.